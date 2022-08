Okonkwo recorded one catch on two targets for six yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win over Tampa Bay.

Okonkwo played 25 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams. He made the most of his two targets, catching a short touchdown in the middle of the end zone to tally his first score as a Titan. Okonkwo will likely serve as offensive depth in his rookie season but could find a lot of work on special teams.