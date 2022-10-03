Okonkwo recorded three receptions on three targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Colts.

Okonkwo had one catch across the first three games of his rookie season. However, Austin Hooper was dealing with a neck injury throughout the week, which may have opened the door to Okonkwo to serve in a bigger role in the Titans' offense. Okonkwo took advantage by catching his first career touchdown on an eight-yard reception midway through the second quarter. He also chipped in a long gain of 23 yards that led to a Derrick Henry touchdown run. It may be premature to say Okonkwo has taken over as Tennessee's top tight end, but he flashed his potential against the Colts.