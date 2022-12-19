Okonkwo caught four of five targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers.

The rookie tight end tied Derrick Henry for the team lead in catches on a day in which the Titans passing game couldn't get much going. Okonkwo has caught at least three passes in four straight games after managing only eight receptions over his first 10 NFL contests, a streak he'll look to extend in Week 16 against the Texans.