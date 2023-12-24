Okonkwo (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Okonkwo carried a questionable tag into the weekend after he was added to the injury report Friday, when he was unable to practice due to the illness. The tight end has apparently made good progress in his recovery since Friday, and the expectation is that he'll be able to handle his usual workload. However, Okonkwo will be working with a new quarterback for the first time since Week 8, as rookie Will Levis (ankle) is inactive for the contest and will give way to veteran Ryan Tannehill.