Okonkwo recorded four receptions on six targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Falcons.

Okonkwo has at least six targets in two of his last three games, yet he has only 74 yards combined in that span. Even more disappointing is Okonkwo's lack of involvement near the end zone, as he has only two targets inside the 20 and only one inside the 10. Overall, he has failed to top 35 yards in any of his seven contests this season.