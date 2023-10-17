Okonkwo recorded two receptions on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens.

Okonkwo has seen exactly four targets in three of six games this season, giving him a consistent role in the Tennessee offense. However, his production has been very disappointing, as he's failed to top 30 receiving yards on four occasions. His outlook won't improve if Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is forced to miss time.