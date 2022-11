Okonkwo recorded one reception on three targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Okonkwo got off to a hot start, as he recorded his lone catch on a quick screen on Tennessee's first play from scrimmage. Despite the hot start, he saw only 18 offensive snaps -- his lowest total since the team's bye in Week 6. Okonkwo has six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown across the first eight games of his career.