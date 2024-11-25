Okonkwo recorded one catch on one target for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans.
Okonkwo wasn't targeted for the first 50 minutes of game time, but he found open space after a short catch and out-ran the Texans' secondary for a 70-yard game-winning touchdown. That marked Okonwo's first touchdown since Week 1 and is only the second time he's reached 50 yards in a game on the campaign.
