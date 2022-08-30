Okonkwo tallied three receptions on three targets for 22 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals.

Okonkwo showed some rapport with rookie Malik Willis, tallying catches of 10 and six yards. He'll almost certainly begin the season behind Austin Hooper on the depth chart, but he could ultimately surpass Geoff Swaim for an offensive role at some point during the campaign. Okonkwo was praised for his work on special teams by coach Mike Vrabel, which will also be a path for him to see significant time on the field.