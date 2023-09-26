Okonkwo recorded three catches on four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to Cleveland.
Okonkwo finished tied for the third on the team in targets, though he ultimately failed to reach double-digit receiving yards for the second time in three games to begin the season. His place in priority for targets combined with the state of the Titans' passing attack suggest that Okonkwo will struggle to produce consistently.
More News
-
Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo: Tallies first catches of season•
-
Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo: Blanked in Week 1•
-
Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo: Returning to practice•
-
Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo: Should return soon•
-
Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo: Sees preseason action•
-
Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo: Records third TD of season•