Okonkwo recorded three catches on three targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans.
Okonkwo entered Sunday's game with at least five targets in three straight games, though the Titans stuck to a run-heavy offensive approach. Will Levis attempted only 26 passes, which limited volume for all of the Titans' pass catchers, including Okonkwo. As a result, he was held below 40 yards for the first time since Week 11. The Titans should be forced into a more aggressive approach in a Week 16 matchup against the Seahawks, meaning Okonkwo could find more opportunity.
