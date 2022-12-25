Okonkwo recorded one reception on two targets for 10 yards in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans.

The entire Titans' passing attack was underwhelming with Malik Willis under center in place of Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Okonkwo was no exception, as he posted his lowest yardage total since Week 8. While he's shown promise in the second half of his rookie season, Okonkwo may find it difficult to produce consistently across the final two games of the campaign.