Okonkwo gathered in three of four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 20-16 loss in Jacksonville.

Okonkwo's 21-yard connection with quarterback Joshua Dobbs for a touchdown with 5:32 remaining in the second quarter pushed the Titans to their largest lead of the game at 10-0 after a successful PAT by Randy Bullock. Otherwise, Okonkwo mostly was held in check as Dobbs mustered just 179 yards through the air. A rookie fourth-round pick, Okonkwo really came on in the second half of the season to finish it with 32 catches (on 46 targets) for 450 yards and three TDs. He'll now turn his attention to the 2023 campaign with Tennessee officially eliminated from the playoff picture.