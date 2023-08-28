Okonkwo (leg) will return to practice Monday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
The Titans never expected Okonkwo to be out for long even though he missed the final preseason game. He's expected to be the team's top pass-catching TE and now has two full weeks to prepare for a Week 1 game in New Orleans.
