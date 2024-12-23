Okonkwo secured nine of 11 targets for 81 yards in the Titans' 38-30 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The talented tight end had already recorded six catches in Week 15 against the Bengals after Mason Rudolph entered that game for an ineffective Will Levis, so Sunday's team-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals weren't completely surprising. However, Okonkwo's numbers were still a significant boon for fantasy managers that might have been rolling with him in their playoff matchups with the hopes of an encore performance, and the third-year pro is clearly a viable tight-end option as long as Rudolph is under center.