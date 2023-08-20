Okonkwo recorded one reception on three targets for 19 yards in Saturday's 24-16 preseason victory over the Vikings.

Okonkwo made his 2023 preseason debut, though he worked with Malik Willis as Ryan Tannehill sat out. He didn't show great rapport with Willis, though he still managed to tally one significant gain. Okonkwo should be more involved in the offense during his second professional season, particularly if Treylon Burks (knee) is forced to miss any time.