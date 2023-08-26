Coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday that he expects Okonkwo (leg) will return to practice this week, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

Okonkwo was held out of Friday's preseason win over the Patriots after suffering a minor leg injury during joint practices leading up to the game. He should be fine for Week 1 at New Orleans and could even be the second option in Tennessee's passing game (behind WR DeAndre Hopkins) if WR Treylon Burks (knee) is still bothered by an LCL injury.