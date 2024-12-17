Okonkwo recorded eight catches (on 10 targets) for 59 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals.

Okonkwo was on the field for only 60 percent of offensive snaps, but he was peppered with targets by both Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. As a result, Okonkwo saw a career-best 10 targets and managed to reach 50 receiving yards for the third time this season. Though this was an outlier performance, he's earned at least four targets in three straight games and in seven of his last nine contests.