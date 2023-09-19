Okonkwo recorded four receptions on four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers.

Okonkwo was targeted only twice and failed to record a catch in Week 1, though he bounced back for a decent performance against the Chargers. His primary contribution came early in the third quarter when he caught a short pass over the middle of the field before dragging defenders for a gain of 20 yards. Okonkwo will likely see inconsistent volume when the entire Tennessee receiving corps is healthy, but he continues to prove capable of making big plays when given a chance.