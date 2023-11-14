Okonkwo recorded three receptions on six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Buccaneers.

Even with Will Levis under center, the story remains the same for Okonkwo. He has consistent involvement in the offense -- he's earned at least four targets in seven of nine games -- but isn't utilized downfield, as only one of his 27 receptions on the season has gone for more than 20 yards. Okonkwo has now failed to reach 30 receiving yards in four consecutive contests.