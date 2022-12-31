Okonkwo made three catches on four targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 27-13 loss to the Cowboys.

Okonkwo showed immediate rapport with Joshua Dobbs, catching a pair of passes for 24 yards on the Titans' opening drive. He disappeared for the majority of the rest of the contest, though the switch from Malik Willis to Dobbs appeared to be an upgrade for Okonkwo's chances to produce. Regardless of the quarterback, Okonkwo has at least three receptions in five of his last six games.