Okonkwo brought in three of four targets for 28 yards in the Titans' 20-16 loss to the Steelers on Thursday night.

Okonkwo tied with Derrick Henry for second on the team in receptions, but the athletic tight end's yardage total continued in the same underwhelming range it's typically been this season. Okonkwo has been at 35 yards or less in each game this season despite serving as the top pass-catching option at tight end, and to this point, he hasn't seen any bump from the switch at quarterback from Ryan Tannehill (ankle) to Will Levis.