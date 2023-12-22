Okonkwo didn't practice Friday due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
After practicing fully Wednesday and Thursday, Okonkwo sat out Friday's session, so his status will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Okonkwo is one of three Tennessee tight ends carrying a questionable tag, joining Josh Whyle (knee) and Trevon Wesco (shin).
