Dike (chest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, while Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) has been ruled out, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans are without Calvin Ridley (fibula) for the rest of the season, and Ayomanor will join him on the sidelines Sunday. Their absences could open the door for Dike and Van Jefferson to see more targets, with Mason Kinsey and James Proche also vying for increased opportunities. Dike posted 163 receiving yards and a touchdown in a two-game span Weeks 7 and 8, but he hasn't exceeded 17 receiving yards in any other game.