Dike cleared concussion protocol but sustained a chest contusion during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Texans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Dike was evaluated for a concussion and ruled out at halftime, but it turns out he is dealing with a different chest issue. The rookie wideout came into Week 11 with 21 catches (on 33 targets) for 194 yards and one touchdown over nine games. Veteran wideout Calvin Ridley, who was the team's second-leading receiver coming into Sunday, also sustained a season-ending broken fibula, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. Ridley will have a week to recover before the Week 12 game versus Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 23. Otherwise, Van Jefferson and Mason Kinsey will have to step up behind Elic Ayomanor (hamstring).