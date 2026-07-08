Titans' Chimere Dike: Faces added competition for targets

As the coming season approaches, Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean projects that Dike is in line to compete for a rotational role in the Titans' re-tooled WR corps.

As a rookie, the 2025 fourth-rounder compiled a 48/423/4 receiving line (on 74 targets) across 17 regular-season games, adding a pair of punt return scores, while fellow 2025 fourth-rounder Elic Ayomanor logged a 41/515/4 mark on 89 targets. However, the free-agent addition of Wan'Dale Robinson, coupled with the selection of Carnell Tate fourth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, poses a threat to the volume of both Dike and Ayomanor in their second pro campaigns, given that Calvin Ridley (limited to seven games last year) also remains in the mix. As Suss notes, Dike's speed makes him an asset, but as Week 1 approaches the Florida product's weekly role in Tennessee's passing game is TBD considering his team's offseason moves. That said, Dike should continue to make his mark as a returner after establishing the all-time NFL rookie record for all-purpose yards (which included 1,588 kickoff return yards and 398 punt return yards) in 2025.