Dike brought in five of eight targets for 24 yards and a touchdown, returned one kickoff for 41 yards and ran back one punt for minus-2 yards in the Titans' 31-29 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Dike set the pace in receptions and targets on the afternoon for the Titans, while also leading the team's wide receivers in yardage on a day when Cam Ward threw for just 117 yards. It was Dike's second five-catch tally in three games, while his five-yard catch with under 10 minutes remaining served as his third from scrimmage. Dike will continue to operate as the No. 2 receiver in Tennessee's typically low-volume passing attack during a Week 15 road matchup against the 49ers.