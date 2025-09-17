Titans' Chimere Dike: First catches as pro
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dike recorded two catches on five targets for minus-one yard in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Rams. He added two rushes for nine yards.
Dike saw a spike in his role in the Titans' offense, logging 27 snaps and four total touches. He didn't contribute much with the opportunity, though it was still encouraging to see him gain his footing in the offense early in his rookie campaign.
