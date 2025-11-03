Dike recorded one catch on three targets for five yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chargers. He also returned three punts for 98 yards and a touchdown, as well as four kickoffs for 117 yards.

Dike had been breaking out as a receiver in recent weeks, but he showcased his overall playmaking ability in Sunday's loss. He returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter, bouncing off a few tacklers before streaking down the right sideline into the end zone. Dike otherwise took a disappointing step back as a pass catcher, as this marked his first game without multiple catches since Week 4.