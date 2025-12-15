Dike recorded four receptions on five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers. He added four kick returns for 90 yards and one rush for minus-7 yards.

Dike was limited primarily to work on special teams early in the game, with three of his five targets coming on Tennessee's final two possessions of the contest. He now has at least four targets in each of his last four games, but Dike has topped 25 yards only once in that span. He's likely to continue to get opportunities down the stretch as Tennessee builds for the future, but his production will be unreliable.