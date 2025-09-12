Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters Friday that Dike has earned more opportunities as a wide receiver, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tennessee's wide receiver corps underwhelmed in the Week 1 loss to the Broncos, but Dike emerged as one of the team's few bright spots. The 2024 fourth-round pick from Florida tallied 156 total return yards, including a 71-yard kickoff return to put the Titans in field-goal range right before halftime. Callahan told reporters that he's been impressed with Dike's play thus far, suggesting his offensive snap share will increase in Week 2 against the Rams. He figures to slot in as the Titans' third or fourth wide receiver Sunday.