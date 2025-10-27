Dike corralled seven of eight targets for 93 yards while taking his only carry for one yard in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.

Dike was able to follow up his first career touchdown in Week 8 with a new career high in receiving yards Sunday. The Florida product has seen his role balloon in the two games following head coach Brian Callahan's departure, with 163 of the rookie's 189 receiving yards this season coming in the Titans' last two contests. Dike has quickly developed a strong rapport with rookie QB Cam Ward, making the former an intriguing fantasy option against the Chargers next Sunday. His Week 9 value will be solidified if Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is forced to miss a third straight contest.