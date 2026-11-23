Dike caught six of seven targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 51-30 loss to the Cowboys.

Dike was able to reel in multiple passes for the third straight game, and his six snags set a new season high for the second-year pro. The 24-year-old paced the team in targets Sunday, narrowly edging out fellow wide receivers Calvin Ridley (six) and Carnell Tate (five). Dike will have a chance to continue carving out a more substantial role for himself on offense moving forward with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) sidelined for the rest of the 2026 campaign.