Dike recorded one catch on two targets for one yard in Friday's 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Dike wasn't a starter even with Calvin Ridley (soreness) sidelined, and he appears to be working clearly behind fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor. There's little question that Dike will make the roster, but his primary role could initially come on special teams. Per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, coach Brian Callahan praised Dike for his work as a returner following Friday's contest, which was highlighted by a 36-yard kick return.