Dike (quad) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dike was on the field for 76 percent of the Titans' snaps on offense in the team's Week 13 loss to the Jaguars, a game in which the wideout caught just one of his four targets for eight yards and carried once for one yard. Dike has two more chances to work fully before Tennessee's Week 14 injury statuses are posted Friday.