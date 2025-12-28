Dike secured four of five targets for 55 yards, rushed once for seven yards, returned one punt for seven yards and ran back one kickoff for 33 yards in the Titans' 34-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Dike enjoyed one of the busy afternoons that have become commonplace as his rookie season has unfolded. With Sunday's production, the fleet-footed weapon pushed his season total to 2,371 all-purpose yards, the most by any rookie in NFL history. Dike will look to put a noteworthy stamp on a standout first professional season in a Week 18 road matchup against the Jaguars.