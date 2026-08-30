Dike secured one of two targets for nine yards in the Titans' 24-15 preseason loss to the Bears on Saturday.

The speedy second-year pro opened the game with the starting offense and saw both of his targets from Will Levis during the Titans' second possession. Dike had one catch in each of Tennessee's three preseason games, posting a 3-28-0 line on four targets. Dike will open the season in a reserve receiver role with big-play potential after posting a 48-423-4 line across 17 regular-season games during his rookie 2025 campaign.