Dike caught five of six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-36 overtime loss to the Bengals.

With Carnell Tate (shoulder) inactive against Cincinnati, Dike receiving the biggest playing-time boost on offense, as he ran 40 routes on Cam Ward's 46 dropbacks. Only Gunnar Helm produced more receiving yards than Dike in the Week 8 defeat, and only Wan'Dale Robinson (six) recorded more catches. With the Titans headed into their Week 9 bye, Tate figures to be back the following week versus Jacksonville. Perhaps Dike can earn more playing time at Elic Ayomanor's expense, and Calvin Ridley's name has been linked to trade speculation.