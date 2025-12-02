Dike recorded one catch (on four targets) for eight yards in Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Jaguars. He also had five punt returns for 76 yards and three kickoff returns for 76 yards.

Dike's inconsistency this season has mirrored that of the Tennessee offense as a whole, as he has at least 40 receiving yards in three of his last six games and under 20 in the remaining three. While his receiving line was a disappointment, Dike has gained a more consistent role in the offense, commanding at least four targets in four of his last six games. He also remains the team's primary returner on special teams.