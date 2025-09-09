Dike did not record a catch on his lone target in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos. He added one rush for nine yards.

Dike got his lone touch on a play from scrimmage on an end around early in the second quarter. However, he made his presence felt as a returner, picking up 144 yards on four kick returns and 12 yards on one punt return. Dike made a significant impact just before halftime, when he returned a kick 71 yards to allow the Titans to convert a field goal with six seconds remaining in the second quarter.