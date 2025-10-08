Dike recorded two receptions on five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Cardinals.

Dike matched his season high in targets while also surpassing a 50 percent offensive snap rate for the first time in his career. His stat line wasn't particularly notable, but he did finish in a three-way tie for the team lead in targets. Dike will likely remain buried in priority in the offense behind Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor and Chig Okonkwo, so there's no clear path to Dike contributing more consistently despite some positive signs regarding his involvement.