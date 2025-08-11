Dike recorded one reception on two targets for six yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Dike received his first target early in the third quarter, notably rotating in after Elic Ayomanor and Van Jefferson. His first opportunity was a deep shot from Brandon Allen, and he then hauled in his next target for a six-yard gain. Dike also returned one kickoff for 32 yards, which could be one of his primary roles to begin the regular season.