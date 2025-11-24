Dike recorded five receptions on seven targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks. He added a punt return for 90 yards and a touchdown and five kickoff returns for 98 yards.

Dike was at the center of Tennessee's second-half comeback effort, which began with his 90-yard punt return for a score. He also brought the Titans within six points on a one-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter. Dike took advantage of the absence of Calvin Ridley (leg) and Elic Ayomanor (hamstring), and he should play a key role in the offense for the rest of his rookie campaign.