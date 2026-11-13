Dike may have a significant role on offense with Carnell Tate (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

Tate also missed the previous game, before a Week 9 bye, when Dike caught five of six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in a 43-36 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Dike played 83 percent of snaps in the contest, running more routes (33) than both Elic Ayomanor (30) and Calvin Ridley (22). The 70-percent route share was easily a season high for Dike, and his performance suggests a sizable role should be coming again this Sunday.