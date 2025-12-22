Dike caught three of five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-9 win over Kansas City. He added 145 yards on five kickoff and three punt returns.

The rookie slot receiver and return star scored his third receiving TD in the last five games, and fourth of the season, on a one-yard connection with Cam Ward in the third quarter. Dike's added two punt return scores to his ledger in 2025, and his 2,269 all-purpose yards through 15 games leads the NFL by a wide margin. Dike will look to pad his totals in Week 17 against the Saints.