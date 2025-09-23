Dike recorded three receptions on four targets for two yards in Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts. He added two rushes for three yards as well as six kick returns for 162 yards.

Dike looked to have his first career touchdown on a jet sweep midway through the third quarter, though the play was reviewed and it was determined he went out of bounds at the one-yard line. He also commanded four targets for the second consecutive game, though his increased role has resulted in only one total receiving yard on five catches.