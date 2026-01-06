Dike recorded three catches (on four targets) for 27 yards in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Jaguars. He added one punt return for nine yards and one kick return for 20 yards.

Dike accounted for Tennessee's longest play from scrimmage after Brandon Allen entered the game by logging a 21-yard reception early in the second quarter. Allen otherwise struggled to move the offense, leaving Dike and the rest of the team's pass catchers with minimal opportunity. Dike still managed to wrap up a relatively productive rookie season, totaling 48 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. The Titans are likely to add to their wide receiver corps in the offseason, so Dike's role for 2026 is currently unclear.