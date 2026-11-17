Dike caught two passes for 16 yards on three targets in Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Jaguars. He added five rushing yards on one attempt.

With Carnell Tate (shoulder) out again, Dike played 54 of 57 offensive snaps against Jacksonville, but his three targets were a distant fifth on the team and represented just an 8.1 percent target share. Outside of his 5-71-1 receiving outburst in Week 8 against Cincinnati, Dike has amassed eight catches for 69 scoreless yards. He's not a reliable fantasy option, though a Week 11 date with Dallas' secondary awaits should Tate remain sidelined.