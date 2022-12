Conley recorded one catch on one target for 27 yards in Sunday's 36-22 loss to Jacksonville.

Conley has bounced around Tennessee's roster for much of the season but was active in the absence of Treylon Burks (concussion). He finished third among the team's receiving corps with 32 offensive snaps, but he still managed only one target. Conley's role will shrink further once Burks is able to return to the field.