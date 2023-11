The Titans placed Hubbard (biceps) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Hubbard sustained the injury in Week 11 against the Jaguars. He'll be forced to miss at least the next four games and is eligible to return against the Seahawks on Christmas Eve. Dillon Radunz stepped in for Hubbard at right tackle and will figure to assume the starting role in the latter's absence.